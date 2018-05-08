Former mine boss likely to stand at Selebi Phikwe West

Alliance for Progressives (AP) Vice President, Wynter Mmolotsi, has refuted allegations that former Botash Managing Director Montwedi Mphathi will be representing the newly formed party in the coming General Elections.

The Voice this week learnt that during an indoor meeting held this past Sunday, Mphathi was touted as a suitable candidate to take on Botswana Congress Party (BCP) star performer Dithapelo Keorapetse in Selebi Phikwe West.

“The plan was hatched by some former BCL employees who persuaded Mphathi to stand. Most of these former employees have a relationship with their former MD. He was at the helm when BCL was the envy of all,” the source said.

“It is not true Sir. Nna ke utlwa ka lona,” was Mmolotsi’s text message response.

Mphathi also could not shed any light in the matter as he flatly refused to engage in any conversation with this publication.