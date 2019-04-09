Former DISS boss in the dock

• ‘Kgosi’s magistrate friend recuses himself

Former DIS Director General, Isaac Kgosi was on Wednesday arraigned and released at the Village Magistrate Court.

Kgosi appeared before Village Chief Magistrate Goodwill Makofi in a courtroom that was filled to capacity.

The case started relatively late after it was announced that the court was short of interpreters.

During the waiting period, Photographers and videographers snapped and clicked away at the accused former spy chief.

Kgosi however remained calm, smiling and laughing with the media before he took to the stand.

His charge sheet stated that in count one,“ the accused person, Isaac Seabelo Kgosi between 18th and 21st February 2019, in Gaborone having held the position of the Director General of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security took photographs of officers X and Y as well as the identity cards of the officers engaged in a covert operation of the DIS and the same information was printed in the Mmegi newspaper (vol 30 no. 07) dated the 22 February 2019.”

In count two Kgosi is accused of obstructing officers and support staff. He is also said to have then obstructed the DIS officer in the due execution of their duties by verbally assaulting them.

Magistrate Makofi however recused himself after declaring that he was a close friend of Kgosi.

The state did not oppose Kgosi’s bail.

The case will now resume before the Regional Magistrate next week on April 11th.