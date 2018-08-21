Former DCEC boss in estate row

Life is not so rosy for former Director of the Directorate on Economic Crime (DCEC) boss, Rose Seretse, as she finds herself entangled in a family dispute over an estate that belonged to her late husband.

The matter registered by Lifestyle Architects indicates that Seretse who, together with her husband, had appointed the company to build a hotel, shopping complex, office park and filling station in Serowe, are being owed a little over P 200 000.

Information reaching this publication indicates that after the passing of Seretse’s husband, his eldest son Dirai Seretse was left as the co-owner of the estate, pushed Rose out and tried to appoint his mother and former cabinet minister, Tebelelo Seretse, as the caretaker of the estate.

It is also alleged that the company has only since been paid P50, 000 and efforts to get the rest of the money have been in vain.

“I think they tried to push Rose out of the agreement. The company however did not engage Tebelelo even after the instruction by Seretse’s son because she was not there in the first place hence they decided to deal with Rose only,” said a source close to the case.

The source further said “Rose has instructed that they should be paid the outstanding amount but it’s her late husband’s son who is refusing to cooperate saying his mother- Tebelelo- should be involved when she cannot legally be involved.”

Reached for comment, Seretse, who is now the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Botswana Regulatory Authority (BERA), confirmed the case.

Seretse – who broke down in tears during the interview said: “You know I did not want this in the papers, I have underage children who I am trying to raise and protect from all of this.”

She further explained that the estate belonged to her late husband. “It is true the matter will be in court next month. I am not the sole owner of the estate so there are family issues, I do not want to discuss them but all the allegations you are saying are true,” said Seretse further pleading with The Voice to treat the matter with the utmost sensitivity it ‘deserves.’

For her part, Tebelelo Seretse, could only confirm that the estate is now owned by Rose and her son and denied playing any part in the case.

The case will be heard at the Gaborone High Court next month.