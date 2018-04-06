Former cop sues police service

A former cop Kutlwano Police Station Tshepo Frank Tlhabaki (41) has filed a P5 million suit against the state.Tlhabaki has slammed his former employer, the Botswana Police Service for the sloppy and frustrating manner in which they were handling his case, which raises suspicions of sabotage in a matter he lodged back in November 2012.Tlhabaki left the police service on medical grounds after being stabbed on the back with a long kitchen knife while arresting a suspect.He says at the time of the injury he was acting within the scope of his employment with the Botswana Police Service.

“As a result I sustained a severe injury due to the stabbing in the lumbar spine region and my injuries were estimated at 5% permanent partial disability.

Tlhabaki says he filed a suit seeking compensation after he realized that without his knowledge the charge had been changed from unlawful wounding to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and no explanation was forthcoming from the Investigating Officer as to why the change was made.

“After nine days I requested to be served with a copy of the statement I wrote concerning the case and the station commander for Kutlwano police, Neo Serumola, said they were still looking for the docket which contained my statement and those of four other witnesses,” he said.

“Up to this day, six years later the police are still looking for the docket,” he said.

In response to a letter dated 8th March 2016 in which Tlhabaki requested to be served with copies of statements, Kutlwano Station Commander writes: “It is with regret to inform you that the docket was searched for but could not be found. As thus we are unable to accede to your request.”

“I need those statements so I can effectively instruct my lawyer to prepare for a civil suit I have lodged with the police,” he said.

The case went before Justice Barnabas Nyamadzabo on 9th February where the judge ruled that it be set down for status hearing April 6th, where he’ll listen to feedback from the police attorney on whether the requested documents have been served or not.