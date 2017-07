Guess who was in the country, our nearly First Lady, Dr Nomsa Mbere.

She made an appearance at Sir Ketumile Masire’s funeral in Kanye.

This woman is forever young and sparkling, I think it is time she shares her recipe with others.

By the way Shaya was impressed to see you, it shows that you have not forgotten us and you will forever have a special place in my heart.

Holla me when in town, it is time you leak.