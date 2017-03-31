Forbidden love

BDF captain and private in hot soup for dating

What started as a romance between an officer and his junior has ended with a court martial for Captain Thabo Molamu of the Botwana Defence Force (BDF).

A reliable source within the army has revealed that, Captain Molamu of Sir Seretse Khama Barracks in Mogoditshane is accused of contravening a military policy on Fraternisation and Sexual Harassment, which forbids officers from dating junior soldiers.

The captain is also alleged not only to have dated a privater, but also to have impregnated her, caused her to commit an abortion once and assaulted her when she objected to travelling to South Africa to commit a second abortion.

The source further revealed that on a date known to the court, Molamu, together with his girlfriend allegedly crossed the boarder into South Africa where he financially assisted her to commit an abortion.

A few months after that incident, the woman fell pregnant again and Molamu asked her to commit another abortion.

“She was badly beaten when she refused to terminate the second pregnancy,” revealed the source who went on to explain that the victim reported her abusive lover to the military police (MP).

It is further alleged that, after the report was made, an investigation was launched, leading to the suspected officer’s arrest.

“The private was also detained and fined one month salary before she was released due to pregnancy while Molamu had to spend more days in jail.”

When contacted for a comment, Molamu refused to discuss his case saying it is something he did not wish to talk about.

This will be the second case of fratenisation in the BDF to be brought before the court after that of Thabang Tlhapisang and Kozondu Cisquo Uariua; two soldiers dubbed BDF Romeo and Juliet who were dismissed from work three years ago for contravening the same policy.

Although the couple fought a bitter battle with the army and won the case, the BDF has since appealed the outcome.

Concerning the current case, BDF’s Director of Protocol and Public Affairs, Colonel Tebo Dikole said that it would be amiss for the BDF to comment on a matter that is before the court because that would prejudice the outcome.