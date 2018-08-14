Football for empowerment

Moroka village hosts FFA tournament

Four amateur football teams will lock horns in the inaugural annual Football Foundation for Africa (FFA) tournament on 18th August in Moroka.

The tournament which will be officially opened by Assistant Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development Dikgang Makgalemele will be held under the theme:”Tackling unemployment through sport”.

The first of its kind event will be graced by local sports personalities such as Onkabetse Nkobolo, Amantle Montsho and former Zebras player Dipsy Selolwane.

Speaking to Voice Sport this week, the tournament organiser Angelina Boniface said the project is the brainchild of his European based football player and son Ashley Boniface.

He said it has always been the FC Lausanne Sport player’s desire to have a football tournament as part of giving back to his home village.

“He started playing football in Moroka, and now he’s playing with the best in Switzerland,” Boniface said proudly.

“I decided to nurture his idea into something that can be sustainable, so I set up this foundation. We don’t intend to only focus on Moroka, we are looking at other villages, Southern African region and eventually expand to the whole continent hence the name,” she said.

Boniface said the event is open to all youth in the area who can use the opportunity to network and share business and career opportunities.

“I’m passionate about youth empowerment so this tournament affords us a chance to bring services to them,” said Boniface.

She further said the tournament is an outreach programme in partnership with Ministries of Youth, Lands and Ministry of Health and Wellness who will bring their services to the event.

Boniface who is currently working and based in the US New York said there will be public education on the dangers of alcohol and drug abuse.

Those who are aspiring entrepreneurs will have an opportunity to get help from Local Enterprise Authority (LEA) who will also have a stall there.

She said the bigger picture is to develop sport facility in the village.

Boniface said they will not only focus on players’ development but also want to mentor coaches, football administrators and referees.

The organiser thanked further commended other partners like Mascom Wireless for buying into her son’s dream.