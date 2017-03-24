Food self sufficiency attainable

Sefalana Group going into food production

Gone are the days when Botswana was facing a bleak future of no food security.

Sefalana Group is working to make local food production a sustainable and profitable sector in the local economy.

The Group’s Board Chairperson, Dr Ponatshego Kedikilwe this week told Voice Money that the acquisition of a milling plant in Serowe will see the local processing of grains such as mealie-meal and sorghum grow tremendously.

The milling plant operated by Foods Botswana, a subsidiary of the Sefalana Group, processes maize bi-products such as mealie-meal and samp as well as sorghum and Soya foods and bi-products such as sorghum meal, fortified family cereal Tsabotlhe, baby cereal Tsabana as well as malt and diastatic malt.

Kedikilwe says that Food’s Botswana’s market includes the provision of enriched meals for the Government feeding schemes and a variety of its own branded products found at all 67 Sefalana stores, in Botswana, Namibia and recently in Lesotho.

Another food production undertaking by the group is an Ultra High Temperature (UHT) milk processing plant still managed by Foods Botswana and purchased by the Sefalana Group last year.

Foods Botswana Sales Representative, Salma Selatlhelo attests that with products such as Sechaba Mabele, Maatla Maize-meal, Sarona Samp, Tholo Malt, Tsabotlhe cereal as well as Delta Fresh UHT milk, Botswana is on its way to becoming food self-sufficient.

Though the Group is primarily a Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) trader, it has also seen the need to diversify their income revenue streams in order to offer its shareholders increased returns in investment.

These include a property portfolio in Botswana, Zambia and Namibia as well as three motor dealerships. The dealerships are Man Trucks (specialising in heavy commercials vehicles), Tata Vehicles (passenger commercial vehicles), Honda Wing and Auto (passenger vehicles and bikes).

Sefalana Group also has a mechanised Farming division, which offers agricultural automation services, another way to help the country produce enough food to feed the nation.