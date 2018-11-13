Fong kongs

Chinese duo fined for defrauding FNB

Village Chief Magistrate Goodwil Makofi on Wednesday passed what many considered a light sentence to two Chinese men who pleaded guilty to fraud.

Surviving the slammer, 30-year-old Xie Lu and his countryman Yan Dancheng, 35, were instead fined P25, 000 each.

The conniving couple had been caught attempting to defraud First National Bank of Botswana (FNBB) back in August 31st – the day after they entered the country!

According to facts of the case, on the day FNBB investigators received information that there was a skimming device or a computer contaminant mounted on one of their ATMs.

On September 12, a surveillance camera captured Lu and Dancheng installing a similar device at a different ATM.

The duo were identified as the same men that had been mounting the said devices on other FNBB ATMs.

“The same persons who were mounting the said devices later approached the machine and removed the devices. They were arrested in possession of the said devices. The skimming devices were to unlawfully record data and programmes residing within the said ATM computer system for purposes of committing cyber fraud,” reads court documents, which notes that forensic investigations proved the gadgets to be skimming devices used to capture information contained in the magnetic stripe of a bank card.

In sentencing, Magistrate Makofi reflected that such offences were becoming a problem in Botswana, which if not dealt with at these early stages have the potential to cause much damage.

“Offences involving cloning of accounts pose a risk to the economy of the country. This is because when customers lose faith in their banks the customers may become jittery and resort to Stone Age methods of keeping money, hence the country’s economy will be weakened, ” warned Makoti, noting that although both Lu and Dancheng were first time offenders, he considered their crime to be pre-meditated based on its timing.

“You are not the type of tourist we want in this country. We are willing to share the beauty of the country with the world, but we are not waiting for the kind of tourist the two accused are,” said the Magistrate.

Meanwhile, FNBB Forensic Investigator, Dikeledi Mbise expressed disappointment at the ‘lenient’ sentence.

“We would have hoped the court would at least give them a stiffer sentence, a custodial sentence. This is not about my bank but about Batswana, cyber crimes of such a nature should have heftier punishments to send a message out there,” she said.

How Credit Card Skimming Works

Credit card skimming is a type of credit card theft where crooks use a small device to steal credit card information in an otherwise legitimate credit or debit card transaction.

When a credit or debit card is swiped through a skimmer, the device captures and stores all the details stored in the card’s magnetic stripe.

The stripe contains the credit card number and expiration date and the credit card holder’s full name.

Thieves use the stolen data to make fraudulent charges either online or with a counterfeit credit card.

Credit card skimmers are often placed over the card swipe mechanism on ATMs and gas stations, but the skimmers can be placed over almost any type of credit card reader.

With ATMs, the crooks may also place a small, undetectable camera nearby to record you entering your PIN.

This gives the thief all the information needed to make fake cards and withdraw cash from the cardholder’s checking account.