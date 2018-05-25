FNBB builds P2.8 million facilities at Camphill

Dining hall and hostel named after community trust founders -“The facilities will benefit many generations to come”- Sekgororoane

First National Bank of Botswana (FNBB) Foundation last week unveiled a P2.8 million dining hall and hostel at the Camphill Community Centre in Otse Village, along Lobatse road.

The project, which was commissioned by FNBB Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Steven Bogatsu and the then Minister of Education Honourable Unity Dow, is expected to assist the community centre to enroll more learners, most of whom have disabilities.

Speaking at the official handing over of the facilities aptly named after the founders of the centre, being Rosetta Mokgosi whose names are engraved on a placard mounted on the newly built hostel and Pauline Tsetse whose contribution is honoured through the dining hall, FNBB Foundation Trustee, Myra Sekgororoane said the facilities are for the whole nation.

“These facilities will benefit many generations to come,” Sekgororoane said, after stating that FNBB Foundation believes that a comfortable hostel and a dining hall will give students a sense of belonging and motivation for them to excel in their studies.

She also noted that Camphill has played a pinnacle role in the education and upliftment of the community, something she said, was commendable as it showed Camphill’s unwavering commitment in their efforts to empower the youth.

“This is a vision that is worth every ounce of community support and a feat we all can be greatly proud of,” she said.

For his part, Balete Deputy Paramount Chief, Tsimane Mokgosi said he was proud to be at the official handover of the ‘beautiful’ hostel and dining hall, which will always bear the footprints of the founders of Camphill.

“Special thanks is directed to the Balete tribe who allocated the land to Camphill Community trust and First National Bank who generously donated funds to build these facilities,” said Mokgosi.

He continued that the significant offer depicts efforts by good Samaritans in upholding the rights of people with disabilities to ensure that they own something like this.

“It does not only show them respect and honor but also boosts their self-esteem and will remain intact for many generations to come,” said the visibly proud Deputy Paramount Chief, before commending Camphill Community for keeping the history of the institution alive for future generations to know the origins of the place.

Mokgosi also said the programme of learning and care at the institution is commendable because it began long before the government was in a position to provide education for people with disabilities.

He further said it is also an eye-opener to visitors as a testament that Botswana government is not alone in caring for people with disabilities, especially with private sector players such as FNBB who are also making their contributions in various ways.