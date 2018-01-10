FNBB allays fears after 359 accounts are compromised

The First National Bank of Botswana (FNBB) says the recent bank accounts scandal is under control after 359 customers lost their money on the weekend of 06th and 7th January 2018.

Though she could not divulge the amount of money taken from the affected bank accounts, FNBB Marketing and Communications Director, Obonye Malope says the bank has isolated the accounts and are investigating to establish where the money went.

“This is being done by contacting the customers and where transactions are confirmed to be fraudulent, the cards will be blocked and new ones issued,” said Malope in an interview with the Voice Money.

The Bank’s mouthpiece further reassured customers that the bank will refund affected customers and waive their card replacement fees.

FNBB customers have however been cautioned to ignore messages circulating on social media platforms suggesting some of the banks Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) are not in good working condition. “Our ATMs are secure and as the bank, we ensure that they are regularly serviced, inspected and maintained. Customers can be assured that they can use them confidently,” Malope said.

She further advised customers to not act on unconfirmed messages being spread through social media but rather seek clarity through the various platforms that the bank uses to disseminate information.

The Marketing and Communications Director also reminded customers to continue using the usual security protocols of keeping their PIN private and to be vigilant when using the machines.

Social media has been abuzz with people getting messages to be wary of using FNBB facilities as they are unsafe and prone to attack.

Richard Harriman of Consumer Watchdog believes the banks, not just FNBB, need to do much more to educate customers on the risks by talking about the latest scams, about card skimming, phishing attacks and SIM swapping.

“Banks should also phase out the magnetic strips now! And make it mandatory for everyone to use Chip and PIN cards. Yes, it’s an inconvenience but they are so much safer,” he said in an interview.

To the customer, Harriman says a very useful thing to do is to set your daily transaction limit low.

“Set it to the maximum you might spend on a typical daily shop. If you know you’re likely to spend more than that you can always increase your limit online. Then, as soon as you’re done spending set it back to the normal lower limit,” he said adding that a thief can only steal up to your daily limit.

“If your bank doesn’t allow that then think about whether they’re the bank for you!” he warns.