FNB sponsor junior football teams with P3m

First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) has announced its partnership with Botswana Football Association (BFA) for junior national team to the tune of P3 million for three years.

The sponsorship is meant to support the administration of U17, U20 and U23 for both girls and boys’ Junior National teams.

Speaking at the event last Thursday FNB Chief Executive Officer, Steven Bogatsu, said as part of our youth empowerment strategy, FNB Botswana has seen it fitting to become a strategic partner in the development of sports in our country.

He said this adds on their recent sponsorship of the same amount to Botswana Tertiary Student Sports Association (BOTESSA).

“The sponsorship will provide the much needed financial support to transformation of our football to international standards. The funds will cover activities towards the actual running of developmental programmes. We hope to directly nurture and empower aspiring young soccer men and women in our country to enable them to pursue soccer as a professional career and give them economic independence,” said Bogatsu.

He said financial support in sports is a step in the right direction to help the young athletes to be professionals.

Bogatsu said he believes the sponsorship will alleviate some of the burdens experienced by the association and most importantly the players.

Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development Permanent Secretary, Kago Ramokate, said it is essential that development teams have the appropriate facilities and equipment for them to excel.

He said it is government policy to encourage sport men and to successfully participate in various competitions both within and beyond our borders.

Ramokate thanked FNB for their commitment in the sport development.