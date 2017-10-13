FNB re-launches 10-year-old Islamic banking offering

First National Bank of Botswana is re-launching products and service offering to the local Muslim community.

Held at the Travel Lodge Conference Centre in Gaborone last night, the re-launch seeks to sensitize patrons and attract new customers through the bank’s Shari’ah compliant products.

Giving his welcome remarks, FNB Botswana Chief Executive Officer, Steven Bogatsu, said the re-launch has been long coming since the product was launched ten years ago in 2007.

“Some of the services we offer encompass transactional banking, vehicle and asset financing, which is powered by Wesbank as well as property finance for both residential and commercial properties,” said FNBB Islamic Banking Representative, Tahera Mhaisker, who added that the re-launch was the culmination of an exciting journey for the bank.