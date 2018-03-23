FNB brings First wine Tasting

First National Bank Botswana partnered with Tamasa Trading and Dwine Wines over the weekend to bring over 70 wine brands from 10 of South Africa’s top wineries to Gaborone International Conference Centre.

The first night of the show was used as an interactive session for FNB Premium Banking, Private and Premier Clients while the second one was a casual and relaxed affair open to the public and for those interested in learning more about wines.

“We are excited to host our customers at the First Wine Show. They can look forward to indulging in a selection of over 70 wines from 10 of South Africa’s top wineries. For us, this is not just an event, it is an opportunity to further engage with our customers in a more sociable atmosphere and showcase our value proposition” said Boitumelo Mogopa, Retail Segment Director.

Attendants also got an opportunity to interact with the wine makers and tap into their expert wine knowledge.