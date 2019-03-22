Flava dome’s Sadie is single again

Botswana Television Show presenter, Sadie is single again.

Shaya can confirm to all eligible bachelors out there.

The TV presenter broke off her relationship with one of the promoters recently.

Reasons for the break up are still vague but Shaya’s eyes and ears are on the ground.

Whilst Sadie is broken over the break-up the young man is apparently over it and spending a lot of time with his two-rapper friends.

Cupid seems not to be a friend of the Molepolole born presenter, Email me your specs Sadie; I have a lot of hunky friends who would jump at the chance to be your one.

I will be watching how you do on your show this Friday Sadie, Flava dome remains the best music show in the country.