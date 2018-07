Flameboi turns up the heat with upcoming Up

From the age of 15, Walter ‘Flameboi’ Leshane was already perfecting his rhymes.

The Palapye based rapper recorded his first song at Canon Joust Production in 2015 titled ‘Ya Motswako anthem’.

Although it didn’t do as well as he expected, the young musician persevered and recorded another single with Uniq Thus titled ‘Fix’.

“It was this 2016 single which announced my presence to the Motswako industry. I’m now working on an EP, which will drop at the end of this month,” Flameboi revealed.