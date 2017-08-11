FJF museum activation

The Francistown Jazz Festival organizers will host activation at Supa-Ngwao Museum on the Saturday 26th August 2017.

The museum re-launches on the 25th August after it has been closed for a few months.

The activation will start at 12 noon till midnight.

The activation will feature jazz DJ SK(Dumafm) and DJ Walls (Oldies & Classics).

There will also be special guests featured in the programme like Lister Boleseng, Moroka Moreri, and an acoustic guitar player BabaFlow.

Adults will be charged P40.00 and Kids P10.00 at the gate.

Cooler boxes will also be charged at a minimum fee of P10.00.