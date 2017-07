The annual Francistown Jazz Festival will be back on 9th September at the Old Francistown Stadium.

According to organisers, Street Horn, the festival will now become part of the city’s 120 year celebrations.

Streethorn will update the jazz lovers when the tickets will be available again at the same outlets used before.

Any changes or addition to the lineup will be communicated.

Those who had purchased tickets are still requested to hold on unto them until the 9th September date.