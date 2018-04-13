Five ‘win a salary’ with vivo energy Botswana

The five lucky winners of Vivo Energy Botswana’s ‘Win a Salary’ competition were announced over the weekend.

The fortunate five – Zolani Kraai, Ester Gaboratanelwe, Alfred Freddie, Peggy Mongake and Blessing Msipa – will each receive P7, 000 every month for a year.

The competition ran from December until February, with all Shell filling stations in the country taking part.

To stand a chance of winning, customers were required to fuel with P200 or more.

Of the top five winners, those who used a Leokwane card to purchase their fuel will have their monthly salaries bolstered by an additional P700 as part of promoting the service.

Five runners-up, Lena Kedukaetswe, Mpho Bunga, Koketso Marole, Godirwang Moalosi and Garelekane Tumoyagae won a one-off payment of P2, 000 each.

Established in 2011 with a vision of becoming Africa’s most respected energy business, Vivo Energy distributes and markets Shell-branded fuels and lubricants across the continent.

Vivo Energy Botswana was founded in 2012 whilst the Shell brand has a proud history in the country, where it has been active for over 100 years.

Vivo Energy Botswana HR Manager and Director Gertrude Bakanoki Muzola explained that the competition was a way of showing appreciation for their customers.

She stressed that they value their customers and understand they are only able to survive in business because of them.

“This is was a way of giving back to our customers. After collecting all the entries from our retail sites we did a draw for the top 10 candidates and invited them to Gaborone to select the final five. There were auditors who witnessed the process and everything was transparent.

“While the competition was on, every two weeks there were give away prizes, P1, 000 fuel vouchers and P500 shopping vouchers prior to the final draw,” she said.

“We have other competitions coming up so our customers should expect them,” added Muzola.