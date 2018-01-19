Five murder suspects bailed

Five men accused of beating another man to death in a suspected drugs-related killing were granted bail by Broadhurst Magistrate Court on Monday.

It is alleged that on the 30th of October last year, Seabelo Ramogaladi, 30, Moses Ramogaladi, 30, Thapelo Thomas Kgositsebe, 23, Dimpho Gaanapodi, 30, and Nnosa Seepe, 30, attacked and killed Tshepo Sibisibi at Ledumadumane Ward in Mogoditshane.

The suspects are believed to have been searching for drug dealers who had stolen their merchandise.

They allegedly attacked Sibisibi after he refused to tell them where the people they were looking for were hiding.

During the hearing, the state did not oppose the suspects’ bail, with Inspector Tsogo Rantopa telling court, “We do not have a problem with the accused being granted bail since the investigations are complete. They are Batswana and traceable as we have their permanent addresses so they are not a flight risk.”

When granting the accused bail, Magistrate Gaseitsewe Tonoki ordered that the five pay P1, 000 cash each and provide two sureties who will bind themselves with the same amount. He also warned them not to interfere in police investigations.

The quintet will be back in court on the 15th of February.