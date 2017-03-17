Fists fly at BDP congress

Infighting among ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) members in the Francistown West constituency is reportedly intensifying by day as the build-up to the 2019 General Elections gains momentum.

Information reaching The Voice is that the once close-knit BDP family in the Francistown West constituency has now been torn apart with the rift growing wider between incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Ignatius Moswaane’s supporters and those challenging him.

The Voice is reliably informed that bridges are collapsing in the constituency with those challenging Moswaane for the party’s primary elections next year doing everything in their power to destabilize his camp.

Last weekend the internal squabbles in the Francistown West constituency took a nasty turn during BDP’s regional congress held at Donga Junior Secondary School (JSS).

Moswaane’s sympathizers were allegedly attacked by a fellow democrat, Otto Masogo who is believed to be having strong links with Moswaane’s youthful rival, Tebogo Toteng.

Toteng is said to be positioning himself to challenge Moswaane in next year’s primary elections.

Hostilities between the two camps were evident last Saturday during the BDP Francistown regional congress.

Fascinatingly, Moswaane and Toteng were supporting different lobby groups at the regional congress.

During the Philip Matante East by-election early last year, Moswaane made headlines for wrong reasons after he was allegedly involved in a fist fight with former BDP Francistown region chairperson, Ford Moiteela.

In last weekend’s confrontation, Moswaane’s diehard followers are said to have assaulted Masogo. He later told The Voice in an interview that he was assaulted by Moswaane’s “bodyguards” for questioning the criteria used to select Monarch North delegates to the regional congress.

“They attacked me with both open and clenched hands as well as booted feet. As if that was not enough, they beat me with chairs and desks and my spectacles were broken in the process. As his bodyguards were attacking me for no apparent reason, Moswaane was just standing there watching the drama and laughing. O ne a nja setshego rra! I had to seek refugee from Rre Thapelo Olopeng,” he said.

Endless efforts to get a comment from Moswaane drew a blank, as he was not answering his mobile phones while Toteng said he was not in a position to make a remark.

Superintended Lebalang Maniki of Central police Station in Francistown has confirmed that Masogo has opened a case of assault.

Maniki said investigations are ongoing and that the suspects are yet to be apprehended.

The police boss has appealed to members of the public to help with the necessary information that could help in the apprehension of the alleged assailants.