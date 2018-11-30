The Save Our Elders Wellness Trust will host a one of a kind Fish Festival this Saturday at the old Francistown Stadium.

The festival, whose intention is to encourage revelers to eat fish for its omega qualities, will be graced by the city Mayor Sylvia Muzila.

Proceeds from the event will also be used to buy medication for elderly members of the society.

Honorable Councillors Gaone Majere and Lesego Kwambala will also make presentations at the fishy festival.

Entry is P50, whilst entertainment will be provided by Oscar Chakabuya, Madala Koti, Gorilla Mix and DJ Flames.