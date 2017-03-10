First sun targets Francistown top dogs

First Sun Insurance Brokers (FSIB) have extended their innovative Executive Plus scheme to potential clients in Francistown.

The scheme which was officially launched in Gaborone on 30th November in 2016, was re-launched in Francistown on Tuesday morning.

The scheme’s targets are high flying executives like Chief Executive Officers, Managing Directors, Chief Operation Officers and others holding well paying leadership positions.

Speaking at the launch First Sun Insurance Brokers Director Tiny Kgatlwane said they came up with the product after the realisation that executives are not being well taken care of.

“Banks have been doing it for some time now, and it was about time insurance companies made something for executives,” said Kgatlwane.

The former BIFM Chief Executive Officer and Debswana Pension Fund Principal Executive Officer said FSIB will soon be known as the most innovative insurance and a significant player in the brokerage space.

“We believe Francistown has a potential and that is why we plan to develop and increase our staff here,” she said.

Kgatlwane further said the new Executive Plus is a comprehensive scheme which allows executives to manage their personal insurances under one platform.

Under this product which was done in partnership with Botswana Insurance Company (BIC), clients are offered unique tailormade insurance solutions with VIP privileges inclusive of but not limited to credit shortfall extension, car valet, hotel accommodation, massage therapy and other extensive value added services.

Presenting further on the product the General Manager, Walter Matapuri, said their product is currently the only one in the market.

“We do not just focus on personalising our services and processing claims. We do so with a fast turnaround time,” said Matapuri.

Matapuri said First Sun Insurance Brokers operates through three divisions which are Group Business, Short Term Insurance, Offshore life insurance and investment marketing and administration, and Risk Management.

“Short term policies are renewable on a yearly basis and have no accruable balance. However long term policies have their own benefits like discount on products, cashback or lump sum payouts,” Matapuri said.

FSIB was founded by Paul Chitate in 1999 as First Sun Alliance.

According to Kgatlwane in 2016 the company took a bold step and leap of faith when its founder released more than half of the company’s ownership to four Batswana citizens.

Kgatlwane, former IFSC Business Executive Director Tebatso Lekalake, and founding legal partners at Moribame Matthews Kgaotsang Faith Matthews and Keneilwe Patricia Mere acquired majority stake of FSIB.