First Lady’s sweaty moment

It’s always a breath of fresh air to see our First Lady in waiting, Mrs. Masisi making public appearances at social events.

On Saturday, Shaya was thrilled when Mrs.

Masisi joined Botswana Democratic Party women for a High Tea fundraiser at Avani where she outclassed everybody at the VIP table at fashion by winning the best-dressed prize.

Shaya was however intrigued to notice that although Masisi beat all the women, she couldn’t beat the heat, as evidenced by her pit stain on this winning gown.

Shaya welcomes you warmly to the public office madam but suggests you invest in Shield Deodorant in the future