First division north to start next Sat

Ftown set for double-headed launch

First Division North League (FDNL) has tentatively scheduled a double-header at either the Francistown Sports Complex or the Old Francistown Stadium next Saturday to launch the 2018/19 season.

With the lower division having sealed a first-of-its-kind broadcasting deal with Baboneng Film Production, all roads are expected to lead to the second city for the historic launch.

The curtain raiser sees Serowe based side Green Lovers take on Calendar Stars in a lunchtime kick-off.

This will swiftly be followed by the main event, as Francistown favourites Tafic take on local rivals Great North Tigers (GNT) in a clash scheduled to start at 4pm.

The match marks Matjimenyenga’s return to the second tier after a solitary season in the Premier League.

Although he confirmed the development, FDNL Secretary General Rapula Gaotlhobogwe, cautioned that the arrangement is tentative and subject to change depending on next week’s circumstances.

According to Gaotlhobogwe both games are expected to be beamed live, a development he proudly described as a “testimony to the growth of the local game.”

Gaotlhobogwe is confident that the broadcasting of games will come with added advantages.

A number of lower division clubs have been struggling to make ends meet. However, the coming on board of the broadcasters will result in the clubs receiving a grant amounting to P100, 000 per season.

In the past, clubs have received P50, 000 every season from league sponsors, Debswana.

“This is a move in the right direction for clubs. We cannot wait for the games to roar into life,” an excited GNT head coach, Edward Leposo told Voice Sport.

Meanwhile, in next Saturday’s other opening fixtures, Real Movers will play host to Nico United at the Mmadinare Show Ground pitch, while last season’s beaten Play-Off finalists Sua Flamingoe will host Francistown City Greens FC.

At Makoro Grounds, some few kilometres south of Palapye, it will be Palapye All Stars FC who lie in wait for newly promoted Eleven Angels FC of Francistown – a possible humiliation or to baptize the new boys with fire!

Coal miners in Morupule Wanderers FC will play host to Motlakase Power Dynamos FC at Pilikwe Grounds. Under the tutelage of Oris Boyo Radipotsane, football pundits have tipped Morupule as the boys to watch this season.