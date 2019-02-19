Fires from hell

Mosu family homeless after mysterious fires destroy 8 huts

Dressed all in black and sipping warm tea despite the summer heat, 61-year-old Baretogetse Gaisang gazes forlornly into a large, neatly swept yard.

From his spot in the shade, the barefooted Mosu elder has the perfect vantage point to survey his impressive plot.

He shakes his head sadly at what he sees.

The yard contains four well-made, sturdy mud huts.

They have all been gutted by fire.

Indeed, since the start of the year, Gaisang and his family have watched in helpless horror as eight of their huts have been torched by fire.

According to Gaisang, the mysterious blazes break out randomly, with no apparent cause.

Convinced they have been cursed, the family are too scared to enter their yard and are currently staying in two tents, which they have pitched just outside the front gate.

Narrating his tale of woe in the presence of his wife, Bathantshi Moithobogi, 68, the old man reveals the trouble started at the family’s Nokayabokalaka cattlepost, located roughly 15km out of Mosu.

“It began on the 3rd of January. Four of our huts at the cattlepost burnt at different intervals. I was in Mosu so my wife and children came to join me,” begins Gaisang, his bloodshot eyes widening in wonder as he adds dramatically, “But the fires followed them!

DOWN AND DESPERATE: Gaisang

“They had only been at home for a day when the fires started again. Since then they have continued, and, as you can see, now all our houses have burnt,” he says, gesturing animatedly at the scorched huts in front of him.

The action causes the old man to wince in pain.

When asked what is wrong, he replies immediately, “Since all the houses have been swept off, the fires are now in our bodies. I am burning!”

Backing-up her husband’s claims, Moithobogi tells The Voice she too feels unbearable heat in her veins.

“I was alone in the cattlepost when the house caught fire. I didn’t suspect anything and took a bucket to put it out. However, after that day my ears and face feel like they are burning. Even my hearing is bad. For me to hear well is when people speak aloud!”

The couple say villagers are afraid to give them accommodation as they fear bringing the fire into their homes.

“These fires are in our bodies so wherever we will go they will go with us! We have put our lives before God because we don’t know where the fires are leading. I fear I will soon be dead of the fires I feel in my body,” interrupts Gaisang, adding he has consulted numerous churches and they all tell him the fires are the work of a thokolosi.

“We have been asked to bring a live goat, firewood and transport to take the Eloyi church members in Letlhakane so they can come exorcise the fires,” continues the father of six, glumly adding has no money for such.

“As you can see I don’t have a penny. I am looking for a good Samaritan to buy me the things the church needs so we can be assisted.

FEELING THE HEAT: Moithobogi says the fire is inside her

“We lost everything house properties, blankets, clothes even children school uniform. We are living in pain, fear and suffering. When you get to Francistown you might hear I am no more. So I plead with you to write the story so people can read and assist us my child,” concludes the old man, desperation etched across his weather-beaten face.

For his part, Mosu Chief Philip Kopano revealed Moithobogi had long reported the incident to him.

“We made an agreement with the social workers so they go observe the situation and see what they can help with. They were assisted with two tents and they asked that they be pitched outside the yard as they were scared of getting in.

Even us as chiefs we don’t know what could be the cause of the fires because the family didn’t tell us anything,” said Chief Kopano.