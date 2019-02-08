Fired-up BDF set for ‘war’

Army Boys target galactic Top 8 comeback

Although they trial by a single goal after a hard-fought first leg in Jwaneng, BDF XI Coach, Nelson Setshwane is confident his troops have the firepower to overturn the deficit and reach their first Mascom Top 8 Final since 2014.

Describing Sunday’s semi-final showdown against Jwaneng Galaxy as ‘war’, Setshwane told Voice Sport the Army Boys would be going into the Lobatse-based clash all guns blazing.

“It is a tough encounter against a well-organised team but we need this cup more than them! We are ready!” insisted the fiery coach, who revealed BDF used their last two league games – a 3-2 win over Sankoyo Bush Bucks and a 1-1 draw against Police XI – as preparation for the Galaxy game.

“We are trailing behind so we are looking at the physical, psychological and mental strength of players.

“In our past games we made about five changes deliberately; we were working on our ammunition to ensure that we are ready for the war. We have been following Galaxy’s play after our loss and it helps in our preparations,” continued Setshwane, whose side are searching for a second Top 8 crown to go with their their solitary success, a 5-4 penalty shootout against Township Rollers five years ago.

Backing up his coach’s fighting words, BDF captain Mgcini Sibanda said the players had been working extremely hard in training and were optimistic about their chances.

If they are to reach the final, BDF will have to find a way past Galaxy’s formidable defence – a defence which is yet to concede a goal in the tournament.

The mining team are undoubtedly the country’s in-form team.

Unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions – a run that includes nine wins – Galaxy are determined to reach the Top 8 final and have promised players a win bonus as added motivation going into Sunday’s game.

Sounding relaxed and assured, Galaxy Assistant Coach, Modiri Marumo said their preparations are going well and they will continue where they left off in the first-leg.

When asked if they will use any of their new players, like former Orapa United striker Gift Moyo, the coach said players’ work rate at the training ground will book them a place in the final squad.

Marumo made it clear the technical team does not select the squad based on names, history or experience in this cup.

Meanwhile, club captain, Tebogo Sembowa revealed morale in the camp was high and players are focused.

He claimed that by not conceding in the first leg, Galaxy had given themselves a huge advantage and was confident a single goal would be enough to ensure his side make it to their second ever Top 8 final.