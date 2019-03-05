Fired civil servant ordered to reinburse Tawana Land Board

Former employee of Tawana Landboard, Mongwa Mongwa, was given a suspended sentence and ordered to refund government a sum of P3 383, which he stole back in 2010 when he was still a civil servant.

The former Principal Technical Officer, who was dismissed from work for fraudulently claiming the amount from his employer, was given up to a week to have paid the Landboard.

Maun Magistrate, Mmoloki Sibanda fined Mongwa a further P2000 and sentenced him to 12 months imprisonment, wholly suspended for 12 months on condition that he does not commit a similar offence.

Although the magistrate noted that white collar crime is very detrimental to the country’s economy, he noted that Mongwa, who was a first offender appeared remorseful and loyal to court as he never missed a single sitting.

The magistrate further noted that, losing a job, for a father of four minor children was punishment enough and sentencing him to prison will be more like a double punishment.

“Since 2010, this matter has been in his mind. I have taken into consideration that he is willing to reimburse the government,” Sibanda further pointed out.

Pleading on Mongwa’s behalf, before sentencing, Mongwa’s attorney, Lesego Phoi, of Phoi and Associates had told the court that, the man is running a business which employs around 10 people who were at the risk of joining the unemployed masses, was he to be sentenced to jail.

Mongwa was facing a jail term not exceeding three years.