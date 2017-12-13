Fire scare at Centre For Illegal immigrants

Gerald police in Francistown are investigating a case in which a mysterious fire burnt part of Gerald Center for Illegal Immigrants last week Friday.

The center for illegal immigrants also doubles as a prison as the main Francistown State Prison is still being renovated.

The Station Commander at Gerald police station, Edward Leposo, this week confirmed the incident and said no one was injured.

“The fire broke out at around 6pm in the reception area at the gate and only the closed circuit television (CCTV) and a shelf were burnt,” Leposo said and added that suspicions are that the fire may have been ignited by an electrical fault.

Meanwhile the Prisons Public Relations Officer, Senior Superintendent Wamorena Ramolefhe, said he has not been to the scene but he heard that part of the prison was burnt down.

“The fire started at the gate room but the incident was not life threatening. Only the daily records were burnt but prisoner’s valuables are still safe,” said Ramolefhe.