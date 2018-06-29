Fire in the gardens

Fun lovers are expected to throng Molapo Leisure Gardens this Saturday for the second annual Francistown Bonfire sessions.

Held under the theme, ‘Lighting up the fire to warm the kids hearts’, this Special Guru Promotions event aims to raise money to buy warm clothing for selected school kids in Francistown.

The show starts at 10am with fun activities that include horse rides, 5-aside football, quad biking and many others.

Francistown DJs Dude, Cheng, Lee Tex, Snipes, NK and Otee will provide the music.

Double tickets are P100 for adults and P50 for kids, while single tickets are P60 and P30 for adults and kids respectively.