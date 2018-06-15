Fire for the kids’ hearts

Special Guru Promotions will host the second annual Francistown Bon Fire festival on 30th June at Molapo Leisure Gardens.

Activities of the day will include quad bikes, football, horse riding, jumping castle and face painting.

The inaugural event will be held under the theme: Lighting up the fire to warm the kids’ hearts.

Proceeds shall go towards getting 100 jerseys for 100 under privileged kids from 20 primary schools in Francistown.

Companies and individuals are invited to register Five-aside teams at P500 a team.

Top DJs including Cue, Cheng, Snipes, Lee Tex, NK and Otee will be playing.