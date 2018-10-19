In the build-up to its 3rd annual Career Elevation Summit, the Progressive Institute together with the Institute of Development Management (IDM), hosted local journalists on a working visit to the Nelson Mandela Foundation last Friday.

The trip gave the Botswana entourage an opportunity to meet with the foundation’s CEO, Sello Hatang.

As the custodian of the legacy of the revered iconic statesman, Hatang, who has been at the helm for five years, will deliver the keynote address at this year’s summit, to be held at the Gaborone International Convention Centre on the 24th and 25th of October.

The summit takes place under the theme, ‘Building a Thriving Career in a Disrupted World of Work’.

Hatang’s address is titled ‘Why Leaders Eat Last: Find the Madiba in You’ – a fitting title as this year marks the centenary of Nelson Mandela’s birth.

Her message celebrates Madiba’s extraordinary gift of connecting with people from different backgrounds, what he stood for as well as to honour his efforts and to help change the world for the better.

Hatang explained that the “finding the Madiba in you philosophy” centres on the importance of morals, integrity where leadership is concerned, and the idea that we can all search within to awaken the Mandela spirit in us.

“When he came out of prison in 1990, Mandela emphasised on servant leadership. He gave the remaining years of his life to serving the people. Our emphasis when celebrating Madiba’s centenary is on being the legacy, finding the Madiba in you and building a value-based society.”

Hatang gave journos a tour of the Johannesburg-based foundation, which is mandated to promote the former president’s lifelong vision of freedom and equality for all, focusing on dialogue and advocacy; and is the custodian of his life and times.