Financial inclusion accelerates economic growth

Rural adult population most affected *Banking and Wealth Expo to bridge client-bank interaction *Children targeted for saving culture and careers in banking sector

Financial inclusion is an enabler and accelerator of economic growth, job creation and development but recent research has shown that Batswana in rural areas and the elderly are not afforded the opportunity.

This was revealed recently by Bankers Association of Botswana (BAB) Chief Executive Officer Oabile Mabusa at the Banking and Wealth Expo 2017 media briefing held at the Pavilion Restaurant at Fairground Holdings.

Put together by the Banker’s Association of Botswana (BA) in collaboration with Botswana Institute of Bankers (BIOB) the Expo, which will be held under the theme, ‘Bridging the Inclusion Gap through Financial Literacy’ is free to all and is scheduled for November 15th until November 18th, 2017 at Disthupo Hall in Gaborone.

Mabusa said affordable access to and use of financial services, helps families and small business owners generate income and manage irregular cash flows and help them strengthen their resilience to economic downturns, subsequently working their way through poverty.

During the engagement, it was also revealed that more than 2 billion adults are excluded from the formal financial system globally. In the same breath, the 2015 Botswana financial inclusion survey showed that more than 20% of the local adult population is financially excluded.

The survey has also revealed that the level of exclusion in rural areas was found to be in excess of 30%, something the Expo- which is part of a private sector response to the challenge, aims to eradicate by broadening financial access and inclusion.

Speaking at the event, Bankers Association of Botswana Manager, Botswana Automated Clearing Linah Sekwababe said the issue of financial inclusion also applies to school going-children.

She highlighted that in addition to getting insight into the financial services sector, the children attending the expo will be predisposed to learning about a saving culture, which is vital especially when inculcated at a young age.

“The children will also be able to see into this sector and explore the various careers within the financial services sector,” she said.

She also added that the Expo presents a business opportunity for businesses and individuals in that it facilitates stakeholder interaction for the financial sector where policies will be discussed and mapped out.