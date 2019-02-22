Finally, it’s almost time for ‘African native’

Motlha set to release debut album

Initially set for release last May, Afro Soul Jazz sensation Motlha Mompe is finally poised to drop his eagerly anticipated debut album, ‘African Native’.

The 23-year-old was arguably one of the most sought-after musicians and performers in the country last year.

His breakout single ‘Mma Motse’, which is currently sitting at over 150K views on YouTube, catapulted him to stardom, soaring to skies the down-to-earth Mmadinare-born singer never dreamed he would reach.

Since then, Motlha has featured alongside some of the region’s biggest artists and Deejays, such as ATI and South Africa’s Zanda Zakuse to mention just two.

However, with his star seemingly on an unstoppable rise, Motlha’s career suffered a setback when he hosted a show dubbed ‘One night with Motlha’. The event came just a little too early in the ambitious artist’s career.

In truth it was a disaster. The show started hours late, the sound and staging was not up to par, something which greatly annoyed the boisterous crowd that had flocked to the Boipuso Hall.

The flop, as well as alleged disagreements with his management at Roc Lefatshe, convinced Motlha to delay releasing his debut LP and instead concentrate on touring the country and performing at music shows.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Voice Entertainment, the ‘Hisa Hisa’ hit-maker revealed the wait is finally over.

“To be honest you called at just the right time. I can confirm for you that although yes I disappointed my fans and pushed back my album release, I will do so by the end of next month.

“The album will be a little different here and there but the name stays the same. It will still be called African Native but we have added a few more songs to the track list,” announced the man who first found fame as a teenager on the talent show My Star back in 2015.

To add to the hype of the official album launch, Motlha will release a song next week.

“I know I have disappointed my fans. I know they have been looking forward to the album but I promise you it was worth the wait. I had to push back the album because I did not want to disappoint them; it is all for them! I have set the bar and I must maintain what I had offered with Mma Motse,” concluded the driven creative.

Reached for comment, the singer’s manager, Suffocate dismissed rumours of a rift.

“Our working relationship with Motlha is just fine as far as I am concerned. We took the decision to move the album launch a little further but there is nothing into it. Motlha has been busy touring the country but now he is back in studio and I can tell you that by next week we will release a single from him before the album launch, which we anticipate to be ready by end of March.”

Suffocate further explained, “To be honest the album is ready we are just finalising a few things like venue and theme and photoshoots. We need to get everything right with this launch!”