Finablr invest usd 100m for re-branding

Finablr Company has announced plans to invest USD 100 million to expand its Africa operations over the next decade.

This was said by the group Executive Director Promoth Manghat during the rebranding of UAE Exchange Africa operations as Unimoni at Nairobi Kenya last Thursday.

UAE Exchange is a leading global money transfer, foreign exchange and payment solutions brand.

Manghat said the new brand Unimoni reflects the company’s aspiration to strengthen its global presence and provide a broader spectrum of innovative financial services to its customers.

He said Unimoni has developed healthy pipeline of digital payment solutions designed to cater to the specific needs of the African customers.

“Africa holds tremendous potential and it is a critical component of our growth strategy as a group. We will continue to invest in enhancing the breadth of our reach and depth of our operations in the African continent. We will facilitate seamless and connected experience for our customers and pave the way towards sustainable development and inclusive growth of the various African market,” said Manghat

Unimoni Africa Regional Head, Allen Semboze, said their customers are asking for more services so rebranding will embrace technology to deliver solutions.

He said they are in discussions with various ecosystem partners including mobile network operations to develop new transfer money solutions.

Semboze said they are working on developing their digital capabilities including an online remittance platform, a white-label solution for corporate customers and online forex solution.