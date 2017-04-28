Fighting against time

Veteran local boxer, Moses Kamera, 40, dreams of defying the ‘age myth’ and winning a world title.

Speaking to Voice Sport, a week after losing to young Tshepiso Mokwadi in a supporting bout at the recent ‘The Encounter’ boxing event in Gaborone, the man nicknamed The Rocket Machine dismissed talk that he was too old to make it.

“A lot of people tell me I am too old to be dreaming of a world title but they are wrong. I trust myself. All I need is enough time to train and a good management team,” the super-welterweight said, sporting a heavily bruised left eye sustained in his recent fight with Mokwadi.

“I won’t let go of my dream simply because some people, most of whom know nothing about boxing, have their own beliefs about age and success in boxing” he added defiantly.

Kamera, who works as a Senior Cook at the Donga Botswana Defence Force camp in Francistown, says the fire that drove him to take up boxing whilst a primary school pupil in Jwaneng burns stronger than ever.

“I have held this dream of wearing a championship belt since then. Nothing will stop me from chasing it” he told Voice Sport.

Telling the story of how he got attracted to boxing at a time when most boys were interested only in football, The Rocket Machine said, “I was a boy scout and sometimes we would do long distance running.

“During such runs we would at times encounter members of the Jwaneng Boxing Club on the road. I noticed they ran longer distances than us and did more often. This intrigued me and one day I decided to go to their training hall. From that day I got hooked on boxing and its demands became part of my everyday life.”

He went on to say as he grew older the boxing bug would not leave him and he ended up finding a job with the BDF primarily as it gave him access to training facilities and club.

In the 90s he made several national teams as part of the BDF team and won many medals along the way.

“I have been to Australia, Mauritius and a number of African countries over the years as part of the national team. I won a few medals and this made me believe I can make it as a pro,” Kamera said, pointing out that the only things that has delayed his progress so far is lack of sponsorship to allow him to concentrate on his glove dream.