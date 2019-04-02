Fifth annual FWB slated for GICC

The fifth annual fashion event; Fashion Without Borders (FWB) has found a new home and is expected to celebrate its fifth year in style.

The fashionable extravaganza which has proven to set a gateway for upcoming designers is slated for April 5th at the Gaborone International Convention Centre (GICC).

Speaking at a press brief hosted this week at the GrandPalm Hotel, one of the show organisers– Tebo Bakwena explained that this time around they have engaged 24 designers both locally and internationally, including 18 upcoming designers.

“This year we have a total of about 45 models, 24 designers of which 18 are upcoming designers. We pride ourselves in grooming upcoming talent and giving them the platform to sell their talent to the world,” Bakwena explained.

The fashion and lifestyle event has also opened doors for unknown local models internationally.

“FWB is not just a once off event, we have had local models who were exposed through FWB score major contract internationally, just his week our best model signed a major deal with Edgars. We have had Mr Price group also mentor and train three local designers for their mentorship programme and they have been doing this through our partnership for the past three years,” Bakwena explained.

The event which will be held under the theme ‘ready to wear’ will cost a spectator P 250 for standard ticket and P 500 for VIP.

Later in the evening the GrandPalm will also host their annual Wedding Expo which will feature South African, global acclaimed designer Gert-Johan Coetzee.

“This year we have partnered with FWB to showcase some of Botswana’s most talented young designers as well as some of the continent’s most well known designers all in one stage. We are also thrilled to have South African designer, Gert-Johan Coetzee as one of the headliners for the GrandPalm bridal fashion show,” explained GrandPalm’s Hospitality Marketing Manager Neo Nkele.