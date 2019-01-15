Fiery festive

Mysterious fires reek havoc

#Family loses 8 houses in 4 days

Barely a week old and 2019 is already turning into the year from hell for an unfortunate family from Mosu village, who have seen eight of their houses burn down in the space of four days.

The Baretogetse family are at the mercy of mysterious fires – commonly referred to as ‘melelo ya diphera’ – which break out with no apparent cause.

The fires are said to have started at the family’s cattlepost. However, when the family fled to the village, their fiery problem followed.

Confirming the incident, Letlhakane Assistant Superintendent, Tsholofelo Masole told The Voice, “According to the report we got from the family, the fires started on the third of this month at their Bokalaka cattlepost. They reported that around 4 in the afternoon, fire from nowhere gutted the house.

“The following day, four houses caught fire again! They got scared and moved to Mosu village. When they arrived they slept and the next day (6 January) the other house caught fire. Over the next two days, two more of their houses caught fire.”

Masole revealed the family are currently seeking shelter outside the yard, adding that residents of Mosu are reluctant to accommodate them as they fear the wrath of the fires.

The Assistant Superintendent, who noted this was the first time her jurisdiction had dealt with such a matter, said they liaised with the District Commissioner to assist the family with shelter and food.

Meanwhile, the family’s son, Molatedi Baretogetse was at a loss to explain the bizarre break-outs.

“At first, when the fires started at the cattlepost, we thought maybe it was children playing with fire but then it happened again and again.

“We are in shock because we don’t know what causes them. Houses burn only during the day and the fires always start at the back of the house. Clothes, food, blankets and other house properties are lost.”

The frustrated man went on to say, “Children are stuck not going to school because the uniforms burnt in the house. We are still looking for money so we can run around to see what could be causing the fires.”

Finding a ray of light withing the bleak situation, Molatedi ended by saying, “At least no one got injured!”