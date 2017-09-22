Fierce NAA competition

The Northern Arts Awards nominees were announced this Thursday morning (the day after going to press) at Nswazi Mall.

The NAA received an overwhelming response this year, with 465 artists registering for the awards.

The awards attracted the best talent from across the country with the likes of Charma Gal, Maghebula, Jojo, Metal Orizon, Jeff Matheatau and Oscar Chakabuya registering.

The nominees announcement was sponsored by White Sounds, who provided a stage and screens.

Voting lines are currently open and a full list of the nominees can be found on The Voice’s Facebook page.