Fergusons inspire local film makers

Botswana’s television exports to South Africa, Shona Ferguson and his wife Connie, have advised local film producers to shift focus from producing content from their own pockets then selling to broadcasters, but to rather try the route of commissioned content.

“To be honest producing content from your own pocket is too risky. I get the sense that is what is being done here, but I would advise that you take the route of commissioned products, where you sell the rights to certain broadcasters,” Shona Ferguson said.

Ferguson who is also the finance director at Ferguson Films, explained that in the event of commissioned content, the production company creates a budget for a show with every single line item identified and it is then given to the broadcaster, who approves and pays the production company.

In that process, Ferguson explained, the important thing is that the production company takes all the risk and liability, which means that the company takes responsibility for everything that might go wrong.

Ferguson further stressed: “You have to work together. I cannot tell how collaboration would do wonders for you in this industry. We are willing to work with you Batswana, our doors are open for you, we are always open for new ideas.”

The celebrated television power-couple were in the country for the inaugural Annual Film Festival last Thursday at the invitation of Botswana National Youth council (BNYC).

Ferguson further gave a word of advice to attendants as he told of how he overcame major obstacles before realizing his dream in the film business.

He explained that he had to attend a lot of auditions before he got his first break.

His first break however was just an extra on generations- where his wife was one of the lead actresses.

“They told me I was either too good looking, or I had a lot of tattoos or that I was light skinned. I went to commercials, films auditions and I will tell you in one year I did over 120 auditions and they all said NO!”

Fast forward to years later after the two power-houses decided to open their own production company their show, The Queen, is Mzanzi’s most watched soapie.

For her part, the Lobatse-born Connie popularly known for her role on SABC 1’s then popular show, Generations- as Karabo Moroka, said: “for the longest time I had been sharing my creative ideas with the management but I was never credited for my work. We would be asked to sit down and share ideas on how to improve and engage more excitement on the soapie but we were never credited. And this is because at times producers would want to keep you there as just the actor or actress.”

She continued: “As time went by we then thought it was time we started our own thing, tell stories that we would want to hear and that is how Ferguson Films started.”

The colourful event was held at the University of Botswana under the theme ‘Mobilising partnerships for the development of local TV/Film industry’.

When officially opening the event on behalf of the Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Development (MYSCD) Thapelo Olopeng- who was on a presidential engagement- Deputy Permanent Secretary (PS) Kgopotso Ramoroka highlighted that Government was confident that there was untapped and raw talent locally within the music industry, dance, theater, modeling, acting and lately film and television production amongst others.

“This film festival is meant to create a platform that will facilitate sustainable job creation of short films produced by local television and film producers. It will also function as a foundation for much needed dialogue between local television and film producers, government, private sector international buyers, broadcasters and commissioning executives from across Africa,” he said.

The film festival ended with a red carpet event, graced by Minister Olopeng in the evening, with the screening of selected short films.