Female zebras raring to go

Botswana’s women senior national team coach Gaolethoo ‘Ronaldo’ Nkutlwisang says the team is ready to compete in the COSAFA championship to be held in Port Elizabeth, South Africa next week.

Botswana are in group A and have been drawn with the host’s South Africa, as well as Madagascar and Malawi.

Nkutlwisang said as part of the preparations they had three training camps of 27 players before trimming it to a squad of 20.

She said they played friendlies with Lesotho, defeating the regional minnows 5-0 in the first game and 3-0 in the second.

Coach said the games helped them a lot as they managed to identify their strengths and weaknesses.

“We have been working on a weaknesses and fitness this week so that we can match our opponents. Our players are students and some are working so we decided to train earlier and shift afternoon training to five.

“We are appealing for support from Batswana and they should have confidence in this final team. This is a strong team that is going to compete. I believe we will advance to the next stage,” said Nkutlwisang.

One of the squad’s strikers, Mokgabo Onneile Thanda, said it is her first time to compete in the senior team but she played in U17 and U20. She thanked the coach for recognising her potential and selecting her in the final squad.

She said that is a motivation and she will work hard to be in the first 11. Mokgabo said the morale in the camp is very high.