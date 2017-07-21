Female ‘robbers’ in court

Two women suspected of breaking into a Chinese man’s house and stealing items worth almost P38, 000 appeared before Molepolole Chief Magistrate Linah Oahile-Mokibe last week.

The duo – 35-year-old Cinderella Malabola and Silvia Papa, 32, both from Mmopane – are said to have gained entry into Yu De’s home on the night of June 13.

The two women are believed to have been accompanied by Oodi pair Molefe Mogatusi, 34, and Phemelo Mogapi, 43, during the burglary.

Together the four stole South African, US and Chinese currency, as well as cell phones, necklaces and wedding rings with a combined value of P37, 950.

The male suspects did not appear in court as they are currently on remand at Gaborone Central Prison – facing further robbery charges – with Lentsweletau Police unable to transport them to the hearing.

Mogatusi is a suspect in the ‘Township Rollers robbery’ in which thieves made off with over P200, 000 in gate takings and match tickets, stolen from the football club’s treasurer, Minkie Molatlhegi.

The two women were granted bail, with all four suspects due to appear for the case’s next mention, scheduled for 31 July.