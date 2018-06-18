Father remanded for raping daughter, 12

A 41-year-old father of Manga ward in Mmadinare was last week remanded in custody for allegedly raping his 12-year-old daughter.

Selebi-Phikwe Police Station Commander, Superintendent Victor Nlebesi confirmed the incident and said the young girl who is a Standard 6 student was staying with his father in Mmadinare after her parents broke up.

“According to our investigations this man started to rape his daughter from last year. Teachers at the school noticed that the child was not well and when they confronted her she narrated how her father sexually abused her since 2017. Her mother stays in Ramokgonami. This is a very painful case that we have ever handled and I really don’t know what got into that man’s mind,” said Nlebesi.

The Station Commander said in the past they have handled rape cases involving step-fathers and not biological fathers raping their own children.

He said the child’s mother had trusted the man with the child after their break up. “She is traumatized and is currently undergoing counseling together with the victim,” he said

The accused is currently remanded and is expected to reappear in court on the 5th of July.