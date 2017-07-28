Fatal car crash on A3 highway

A five-month-old boy and a 40-year-old woman have been confirmed dead after a horror crash on the A3 last night (Thursday).

The fatal accident, suspected to have been a head-on collision, took place on the Francistown/Mathangwane road – 15 km out of the second city on a notorious stretch of road riddled with potholes.

Confirming the tragic incident, acting Tatitown station commander, Lawrence Nthoiwa told The Voice that a Toyota Corolla collided with a Honda Fit that burnt to ashes.

“They collided right in the centre of the road on the passenger side, which suggests one of them was trying to overtake.” Nthoiwa said.

According to Nthoiwa, the little boy who died was travelling in the Honda with a woman. The woman is hospitalized at Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital with a fractured pelvis.

The other fatality came from the Corolla which had four passengers.

Nthoiwa continued that of those who were in the Corolla, a 40-year-old woman passed on and two were treated and discharged while the other one with a fracture on the left thigh is still in the hospital.

“Since this year we have recorded six fatal accidents and 8 fatalities in our jurisdiction.“I urge people to drive carefully on these roads. A3 has many accidents more especially between Francistown and Mathangwane village.

“There is also a problem of the potholes as roads were damaged by Dineo cyclone from Francistown to Sebina junction. So the drivers have to be careful when driving on the road,” concluded Nthoiwa.