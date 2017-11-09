We are a fat nation- Khama

President Ian Khama’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) this week has cast some light into the dark realities of the nation’s depressing health trends.

Notably, in his speech, Khama indicated that according to a 2014 national survey to assess the burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) risk factors in Botswana about 31% of Batswana were recorded to be overweight.

In an interview with Dr Stella Mooketsi Tawana, she mentions that most Batswana are overweight because of lack of exercise.

Tawana also believes the wrong choice of food may be another factor adding that most Batswana buy and consume food stuffs which are affordable but have negative consequences on their health.

“The truth of the matter is the food we eat is then converted into energy if one does not use the energy the foods further converted to fat. Most people buy what is not good for them but end up buying it anyway because of affordability,” she said.

“The results of being obese vary from reproductive problems to heart-related diseases such as stroke and in some cases even cancer,” she warned.

In a bid to understand if Batswana understand the possible risk of being overweight, The Voice gathered a cross-section of opinions on the issue of obesity.

Mmampe Kwapa (46)

I have never allowed myself to gain weight. Growing up we used to walk from home to the lands (masimo)on foot, and this was every weekend.

When we got to masimo we would do all sorts of chores and go back home on a Sunday to prepare for school.

The routine would become my everyday life up to now. I cannot just sit in one place and not do anything.

I am constantly doing something and I always ensure that I maintain a healthy eating habit. My advice is that one should not eat their supper at late hours.

I feel it has a huge impact on one’s weight.

Solomon Kooitse, 35.

Fortunately for me, I exercise a lot, so I do not fall into the category of those who are overweight.

We also have a Sunday soccer team and we play every wee4kend and it helps me keep fit.

I used to think that to be a little fat was a sign of good living until I started having minor health problems. I am now in the process of shredding off excess fat.

Erick Dikgama , 40

To be honest with you I just eat whatever comes my way. I am not very mindful of what I eat because I have no time really.

The last time I had the chance to check my body mass index was a few months ago, but it was purely because of an ever busy schedule.

Seipone Boitshwarelo 30

I personally feel like the SONA should have addressed more pressing issues, like youth development and unemployment.

But in any case, I do watch my weight. It’s very critical for people to know what their body reacquires, as much as we take care of our faces I feel we need to take care of our bodies too.