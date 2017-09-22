Farmers decry witholding tax

It has been almost twenty months since the Botswana Unified Revenue Service (BURS) began collecting the 4 percent Tax withheld by procurers of farm produce from farmers, a situation that has left farmers, especially in the Ngamiland District, dejected.

“We were never consulted when this law was made, we do not know how and why they decided to do this,” says the Joint Ngamiland Farmers Associations Chairperson, Frank Mafela in a telephone interview with Voice Money this week, “besides, it’s not like we sell that much livestock. For instance, one can project to sell at least 10 beasts and only end up selling two, so if 4 percent of that is taken from the sale, what is the farmer left with? it’s a really painful situation,” he adds sombrely.

The Chairperson states that the effects of the tax withholding have negatively affected farmers in the region as they are also plagued by the problems of rogue wildlife such as elephants and the undeniably catastrophic, Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD).

“We have discussed these problems at the Botswana National Beef Union meeting, and we all concurred that it would be beneficial if the 4% was going towards the upkeep of farming associations, not to say paying tax is not important,” he says with a hint of worry in his voice.

Contracted for a comment on the issue earlier, BURS Communications Manager, Refilwe Moonwa, had confirmed that there was an amendment to the Income Tax Act in 2015 which prescribes that a 4 percent withholding tax be deducted on payments to any farmers who sell their livestock for slaughter, resale, and feeding for slaughter and the same was put into effect on February 1st, 2016.

Answering to which criteria they used to verify one’s eligibility to be classified a farmer, Moonwa clarified that, according to BURS, farming means the carrying out of farming operations, which includes activities such as rearing of cattle, sheep, goats, horticulture, etc and for farming purposes.

She said BURS considers one a farmer only if they carry out livestock farming with 300 cattle or more.

Anything less than that is considered as rearing cattle for personal sustenance, not as a business.

Another reason one is expected to pay the 4 percent withholding tax when selling their produce is if they have cultivated land measuring or exceeding 100 hectors or they have 1800 sheep/goats or more.

Questioned on the procedure of how the BURS gets hold of the tax once collected from the farmers, Moonwa said, “Buyers of livestock (for slaughter) are expected to withhold an amount of 4 percent from sellers and submit the money to BURS,” adding that the buyers are expected to issue the sellers of the livestock with a stamped ITW 9 certificate from BURS as proof of having withheld the money.

The law, which has been applicable from 1st February 2016 (2015/2016 Tax year and beyond), binds all farm produce buyers buying products from farmers meeting the criteria to comply by registering, failure of which attracts a fine not exceeding P10 000.

The late payment penalty is 1.5% of the outstanding amount per month or part of the month compounded monthly.