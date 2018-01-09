Farmer granted bail after shooting employee

South African farmer and businessman, Pieter Panios Lottering, has been granted bail by a magistrates court after he allegedly shot his employee on both legs in a rage.

The victim, 31-year-old Preachmore Xolisani Moyo, is nursing gunshot wounds at Princess Marina Hospital after sustaining serious gunshot wounds at Lottering’s farm near Sikwane village.

It is alleged that on December 30th, Moyo had taken Lottering’s tractor without his permission and went to do some shopping in Mochudi.

While in Mochudi, Moyo is said to have had a minor accident and informed the 59-year-old farmer who angrily ordered him to vacate his farm.

Later during the day when Lottering saw Moyo at the farm, he is alleged to have taken his 12-gauge shotgun and fired two live rounds injuring him on the legs before he left the scene.

The police are said to have then attended to the report and found Moyo with gunshots on both legs.

He was then taken to Deborah Retief Memorial Hospital before he was later referred to Princess Marina Hospital.

Sikwane Police Station Commander, Assistant Superintendent Boipuso Baatweng, confirmed the incident and said investigations into the matter are continuing while the suspect is out on bail.

“We arrested a 59- year- old South African man in connection with the incident and charged him with attempted murder. He appeared before court on the 3rd and he was granted bail. His next mention date is on the 13th of February,” said Baatweng.