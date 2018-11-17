Family meet over abandoned blind man

Following the revelation by this publication last week, the family of a blind man who was abandoned in Palapye have met to address his predicament.

73-year-old Siamisang Mabuaaeme narrated a heartwrenching story of how his elder brother, Joseph Mabuaaeme, dumped him at a one roomed house belonging to a certain Otshabile Motemane last year in April and never returned to check on him.

“He only came twice to drop off a loaf of bread and that was the last time I heard from him,” said the father of seven in an exclusive interview with The Voice.

The staunch Zion Christian Church member who had become an additional burden to his caring landlord sought help from The Voice after every attempt to get help from his family failed.

In an interview with The Voice, his son, Ritchie Mabuaaeme, said the family has decided to meet to resolve the standoff between the father and his children.

The first born son said they are willing to do all it takes to bring their father back home to Maunatlaa where he’ll be given proper care.

The meeting was also confirmed by his brother who also said the situation has become an embarrassment to the whole family. “My brother is stubborn, but the family has resolved to end this situation,” he said.