Family in shock as police exhume baby for postmortem

A family in Gasegwagwa village near Kanye was left reeling in shock after police officers descended at their home and dug out the corpse of their 11-months old baby girl who was allegedly buried by four family members a few days earlier.

Last week, Kanye police exhumed the decomposing body of the baby who had died at home amidst suspicions of foul play.

Her tiny body was buried inside a cardboard box.

According to the baby’s grandmother, Mmamane Tshane, the baby died following a short illness.

“Her front fontanel was sunken and I cannot say much because I was not home when she died. She died on Sunday and we buried her on Monday,” Tshane explained.

The baby’s mother, Neo Tshane refuted allegations that she was habitually negligent of the baby and caring less about her health.

Speaking at their home this week, Neo said she was too aggrieved to discuss the matter. “I am still in shock and great pain. The incident has disturbed me and therefore I cannot talk about it right now.”

Information given to the police is that the baby died last week Sunday and was buried on Monday by her mother, grandmother, uncle and aunt.

Kanye Police Station Commander, Mmoloki Mogale, confirmed the incident and explained that the corpse was exhumed for postmortem purposes and was shortly reburied at her home in Ga-Segwagwa.

“The report given to us was that the baby was buried by four family members and there was suspicion of foul play as the mother was said to have been in the habit of neglecting the child. We then requested permission from the District Commissioner to exhume the body for investigation purposes,” Mogale explained.

At press time the police were still awaiting postmortem results and therefore had no case against the family.

“There is no case against them. Only postmortem results will determine the direction of the matter,” Mogale furher added.

Asked about the legality of burying the dead without certifying their death through medical examinations, human rights attorney, Uyapo Ndadi of Ndadi law firm, explained that Botswana does not regulate burials. “There is nothing wrong with what they did, provided the death is of natural cause. Burials should not impoverish,” he said.