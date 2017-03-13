Family blast Police in missing boy saga

I know who kidnapped the boy- Rabeisane *The boy said he was visiting relatives- Police

Parents of a missing Tonota teenager have lambasted Tonota police for a ‘relaxed’ approach in the search for their son.

The missing boy, 19-year –old Ballard Moalosi was last seen on January 21st this year.

His frustrated father, Bame Moalosi said they reported the matter to the police on January 23rd, two days after his son left the house in the early morning hours on Saturday.

“Up to this day the police have not flighted a single missing person advert even though we have provided them with pictures,” he said.

“Six weeks after the police report, we have been watching Btv programme Itshireletse hoping our son will make it into the missing person’s list; but no, he didn’t” said Moalosi.

The distraught father said they became even more worried when they received a call from a stranger who claimed their son was in South Africa.

“The caller had hidden his number, and he hanged up before we could press him for details,” he said.

The missing teenager’s sister Boipuso Lusha said after reporting the random call, police lied that they had engaged Orange Botswana to assist with tracing the origins of the phone call.

“We enquired with Orange Botswana this past week and to our shock, they don’t have such a request from Tonota police. This means police have done nothing since the report was made,” said the irate Lusha.

Out of desperation the family decided to engage a popular traditional doctor Kamogelo Keitholetse, commonly known as Rabeisane for using a magic plate to locate missing persons.

They reached a dead end when police could not guarantee Rabeisane’s protection should chaos erupt during his search.

“It even got worse when police took his operating licence claiming it was last renewed in 2015,” Lusha said.

In an interview with The Voice, Keitholetse claimed his magic plate has shown him that someone in Tonota has kidnapped Ballard.

“He’s still alive and I know who has kidnapped him right here in Tonota. But I can’t proceed to let the magic plate lead us to where he is until the law assures me protection.

Someone might die once my plate reveals the whereabouts of the boy.”

Keitholetse further said he always works with the police and village leaders whereever he operates, sighting a recent example of a young boy who went missing in Mogoditshane.

Tonota Police Station Commander Kenanao Badumetse however assured the Moalosi family that his officers were working hard to find their son.

He said pictures would be published in the government media this week.

“This is not a usual case of a missing person. We know that there was an argument before this boy ran away.

He was reprimanded by his father after selling a generator that was not his,” said Badumetse.

“It’s not like other cases where someone goes missing herding cows. No this guy even met his cousin in Francistown and told him that he’s visiting his relatives. He left carrying luggage and academic certificates, which is unusual for a missing person. However a call from someone claiming to be in Randfontein with Ballard means we can’t take this lightly,” he said.

Badumetse said they are treating this matter seriously and are hopeful that the boy will be found alive.